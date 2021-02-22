PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Updates its Shareholders on the Upcoming Projects

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:PPJE) announced today that it is finally pursuing its approved to apply for the Cannabis license. PPJE was approved to file application for the following license in California: Medical Cannabis growers, cooperative or collective, cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary and testing facilities. Due to the theft of the Company assets and continued interference in our business growth by Narinder S. Grewal, MD' s interference using Janice Evans Shell, the Company was unable to pursue this project. This Company was the first public company in California in 2016 to get such approval.

The Company is seeking experienced partners/investors to lead this sector of business and help the Company towards the Development of Medical Cannabis products. Interested parties, please contact the Company at the Company's email address. "We have committed to Company's plans to expand our business and work with partners to deliver highest quality food and cannabis medicine in future." said Chandana Basu, PPJE CEO.

As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, company followers and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices. Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen (http://www.ppjenterprise.com).

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Enterprise is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Enterprise's control. In addition to those discussed in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' press releases, public filings and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' management, including, but not limited to, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' estimate of sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises' capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

401 E. Jackson St., Suite 2340

Tampa, Florida 33602

Websites: https://www.ppjenterprise.com https://www.twitter.com/PPJEnterprise

