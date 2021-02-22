Northfleet Concrete Floors Inc.: Executive Paul Garibotti Reveals the 7 Essential Characteristics that Make Business Leaders Exceptional Mentors

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Paul Garibotti, the Founder and CEO of leading industrial, commercial, and institutional concrete contractor Northfleet Concrete Floors, Inc., has revealed the seven essential characteristics that turn average leaders into exceptional mentors.

"At Northfleet Concrete Floors we focus on employee development at all levels," commented Paul Garibotti, whose company has worked in multiple high-profile projects across the Greater Toronto Area and throughout Canada, and is a member of the Concrete Floor Contractors Association. "That is why our motto is 'our strength is our people.' I have a personal responsibility to my employees and their future. While it's not realistic to expect people to stay at one place for their whole careers, I want to know that every team member who contributed to our company has developed and progressed in some capacity. Mentorship is at the heart of this commitment, and I believe that more leaders should be making it a priority; not just because it translates into significant business benefits, but also because it's simply the right and ethical thing to do."

The seven essential characteristics that Paul Garibotti says defines exceptional mentors - and separates them from their counterparts who fall short in this vital area - are that they: cultivate the right company culture, foster trust throughout the organization, help employees set goals, help employees achieve those goals, recognize and reward positive contributions, take care of themselves, and embrace change.

"The first two characteristics - cultivating the right company culture, and fostering trust throughout the organization - are about establishing the foundation and framework to support mentorship and employee development," commented Paul Garibotti, who has over 30 years of executive-level experience in the concrete industry. "The next three characteristics -helping employees set and achieve goals, and recognizing and rewarding positive contributions - focus on enabling employees to move forward along their learning and development path. And the last two characteristics - taking care of themselves and embracing change - refer to the fact that mentors must be mindful of their own professional and personal growth, and they must also lead the way by embracing change in their organization instead of fearing it."

"The relationship between mentors and mentees is very dynamic and integrated," commented Paul Garibotti. "Over the course of my career as an executive that has spanned more than three decades, I have learned so much from mentees, including insights into my own attitudes, beliefs and behaviors, and paradigms, which have ultimately helped me be a better professional and person. The rewards of being a mentor are immense, and I urge all managers, executives, and leaders to focus on ways that they can serve in this capacity. When they make a meaningful and sustained effort in this direction, everyone benefits mentees, mentors, and the organization as a whole."

About Paul Garibotti

Paul Garibotti is the Founder and CEO of Northfleet Concrete Floors, Inc., a leading industrial, commercial, and institutional concrete contractor that has worked on numerous high-profile projects in the Greater Toronto Area and across Canada, including Yorkdale Mall, Humber River Regional Hospital, BMO Field, Casino Rama, and Casino Niagara. Paul has more than 30 years of executive experience in the concrete industry and has a B.A. degree in Public Policy, Political Science, and Government from York University.

