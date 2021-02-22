Bemax Inc.: Bemax to Start Production of Protective Mask in the U.S.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Bemax Inc. (OTC PINK:BMXC), a growing global distributor of household products, is pleased to announce it will start the production of protective face mask in the U.S with a 110000 units per day production capacity. The PPE facility will aim at catering to demands of customers in the U.S. and when fully operational will be scaling capacity to additional marketplaces depending on demand.

Bemax will begin manufacturing its PPE products in the U.S. second quarter this year as the company further reiterates on the 'Made In America' initiative of the U.S. Government. Bemax PPE production will bring better pricing and value to customers including Local, State and Federal customers through reduction in dependence imports from China, eliminate shipping and customs related costs, as well as prompt and faster delivery especially during the ongoing global public health crisis.

"This step during this current year would support growth and revenue through increasing output and incremental sales, add to shareholders value, and further reinforce our commitment to the Government's 'Made in U.S.' initiative" stated Bemax CEO, Taiwo Aimasiko.

