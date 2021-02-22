Scala Hosting LLC: ScalaHosting and Digital Ocean Enter Strategic Partnership

The move vastly expands ScalaHosting reach, allowing customers access to a broader range of key hosting locations.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / ScalaHosting and Digital Ocean have recently signed a strategic partnership agreement. The move will open up access to more hosting locations worldwide to ScalaHosting Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting customers.

As a leading player in the VPS space, ScalaHosting has long championed making this web hosting segment more available. To that end, the company has offered affordable Managed VPS Hosting plans coupled with cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

"We have long believed that better web hosting doesn't have to come at a prohibitive cost to customers. This is especially true with the easily scalable resources that come with VPS hosting plans," said Vlad G. - ScalaHosting CEO & Co-founder.

What the ScalaHosting and Digital Ocean Partnership Means to Customers

The partnership agreement between ScalaHosting and Digital Ocean means a much greater potential for customers. Through Digital Ocean's extensive infrastructure, ScalaHosting VPS hosting customers can now choose from over ten hosting locations.

As digitizations reach unprecedented highs across the globe, more than ever are turning towards the web. Advances in web technologies mean it is easier than ever to deploy web-based solutions, all of which place a more significant strain on web hosting plans.

"The answer to this is simple - we need to offer more for less. Our partnership with Digital Ocean is one way of achieving this, and it's seamless for everyone. More access points means the potential for much better speeds, a vital element of website performance today," commented Vlad.

One of the most significant advantages of the partnership is that through ScalaHosting, customers gain an easy way to leverage advanced Cloud infrastructure. This enablement further drives accessibility to a broader audience.

ScalaHosting Managed VPS Brings Numerous Advantages to the Table

Aside from access to more server locations, ScalaHosting VPS plans come packed with everything a high-performing website needs. All plans boast industry-leading performance thanks to enterprise-grade hardware across the board.

ScalaHosting VPS servers come connected with premium networking and 100% SSD storage for best-in-class speeds. Servers are fully managed by experts around the clock, ready to help customers at any time.

ScalaHosting also offers the innovative SPanel control panel, SShield real-time cyber security protection, and daily backups along with the hardware. Even more remarkably, this comes at an unbelievable starting price of just $9.95/mo.

For those new to ScalaHosting VPS, plans are backed by a 7-day money-back guarantee. All that's needed is to select the configuration you want, choose your hosting location, and you'll get a fully-managed VPS live in two minutes.

Towards a Faster Internet

The partnership with Digital Ocean is just one in a series of moves that ScalaHosting has been making towards strengthening its product offering. Recently, the brand also disclosed an exclusive partnership with Joomla, a highly popular Content Management System.

It also follows closely on the heels of an expansion towards the Hawthorne Datacenter in New York.

About ScalaHosting LLC

ScalaHosting, LLC was founded in 2007 to make VPS hosting a resource that anyone could use to build amazing things. Championing scalable performance and innovative technologies, they've challenged the world to make the web faster, more convenient, and affordable.

About DigitalOcean LLC

DigitalOcean, LLC simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. The company helps developers, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility.

