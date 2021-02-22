EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Designs Process for Scalable Exosome Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC PINK:YECO), today announced that during its Q1 R&D meeting, the executive board reviewed and has approved a plan for cGMP process development and scalable biomanufacturing of exosome biopharmaceuticals.

EV Biologics has designed a modular process for production of extracellular vesicles (EVs) with native therapeutic properties, beginning with optimized producer cells. The Company has been in talks with several major biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to develop cGMP bioprocessing and enable large-scale EV biomanufacturing based on this process.

EV Biologics CEO, Daniel Mckinney said "establishing a scalable, standardized, EV manufacturing process is just the beginning of our therapeutic exosome development initiative. This process will allow us to reliably produce and study both native exosomes and those engineered specifically for our selected clinical indications."

"Our EV production process, comprising automated modular systems for continuous bioprocessing, will standardize production of therapeutic exosomes for preclinical study. A rigorous biomanufacturing protocol will be essential in preparation of regulatory submissions for our investigational exosome biopharmaceuticals," said Dr. Jason Sanders, Chief Medical Officer, EV Biologics.

EV Biologics aims to begin preclinical studies of its first exosome biopharmaceutical candidates in Q4 2021.

The Company has recently updated its website with an EV News section highlighting developments in scientific and clinical research around the world. Please visit: https://www.evbiologics.com/updates/

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

EV Biologics Corp.

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company based in Nashville, TN, intent on bringing human mesenchymal stem cell "MSC" exosomes and other progenitor cell-derived products to market in the biopharmaceutical and cosmeceutical spaces. Initially, these novel products will be specifically provided to the international clinical research community, including universities and academic physicians, and will target advanced applications in the aesthetic and regenerative medicine markets. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these superior biological products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell exosome biopharmaceuticals designed and engineered for specific clinical conditions.

