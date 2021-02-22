Team Whistle Partners with SpringServe for its Ad Serving Platform

Partnership provides Whistle TV with SpringServe's advanced ad management platform for OTT video advertising

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Team Whistle has today announced a strategic partnership with SpringServe, the leading ad serving platform for over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV). With the agreement, SpringServe will become the primary ad server for Team Whistle's OTT linear and VOD network, Whistle TV, a free ad-supported sports and entertainment digital network featuring Whistle original shows and premium library content from studios, networks, and leagues across the industry. Whistle TV offers ad-supported content around-the-clock, focusing on original shows and episodic series featuring popular influencers.

Through this partnership, SpringServe's cutting-edge programmatic technology will allow Team Whistle to better manage and more effectively monetize their high-value video advertising inventory as the company continues to expand its AVOD and OTT businesses.

"As we continue to engage with our advertising partners via cross-platform buys on CTV, OTT, mobile, social, and audio platforms, SpringServe will play a key role in boosting our capabilities on our free ad-supported Whistle TV OTT network," said Izzet Asayas, SVP of Distribution & Business Strategy for Whistle TV. "We are excited to utilize their technology to further accelerate the growth of our OTT business."

Whistle TV will expand its ad offerings and capabilities to brand partners and marketers with its addition to SpringServe's programmatic ad network. Team Whistle's key clients include P&G, General Mills, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Amazon, AT&T/WarnerMedia, and ViacomCBS, among others. Whistle TV is currently live on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio SmartCast, Plex, DistroTV, Rad, LocalNow, and Sinclair Broadcast Group's STIRR, reaching approximately 100 million households.

"We're excited to welcome Team Whistle to the SpringServe platform," said Jason Pedrick, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for SpringServe. "Our team has worked hard to build the best-in-class CTV advertising platform, and partners like Team Whistle are a validation of that effort. We look forward to working with them as they continue their mission of providing consumers with free, high-quality entertainment across the globe."

ABOUT TEAM WHISTLE

Team Whistle - comprising Whistle, New Form, Vertical Networks, and Tiny Horse - is a global media company that's changing the sports and entertainment game. We create and distribute engaging content experiences for today's audiences, always playing in the positive and resonating with what's relatable. Our premium scripted, unscripted and interactive shows, podcasts, music, and merchandise are available on the networks, social, audio, and streaming platforms that matter most. For brands, sports leagues, and media companies, we help them activate and engage consumers across the content ecosystem. To learn more, visit https://teamwhistle.com/.

ABOUT SPRINGSERVE

SpringServe is the leading independent ad serving platform for OTT, CTV, and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization, and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. Headquartered in New York City, SpringServe is an open solution that was purpose-built for OTT & CTV advertising solutions. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

