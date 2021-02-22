Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - With Bitcoin rocketing to all time highs, cryptocurrency hedge funds saw record setting 2020 performance with several funds returning more than 5x to their investors, according to CryptoFund Performance. Leading the pack for 4th quarter was the Crypto & Income Strategy (AX Momentum, LP) from Sarson Funds, which took home the award for top performing crypto hedge fund across all strategies for the quarter.

Key Takeaways:

Crypto fund managers saw record performance numbers in 2020, according to CryptoFund Performance.

Sarson Funds' Crypto & Income Strategy received top performance honors for Q4 2020.

Financial advisors are seeking new strategies for investors as the blockchain ecosystem grows and regulatory clarity is enhanced.

About Sarson Funds



Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



For more information, please visit us online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

