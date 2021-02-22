Anzeige
Montag, 22.02.2021
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
Dow Jones News
22.02.2021 | 17:34
Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
22-Feb-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares  Custodian REIT plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                    BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   Wilmington, DE, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                19/02/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                          22/02/2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                            % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuervii 
                                                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     Below 5%                  Below 5%               Below 5%       420,053,344 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                                4.36%                    0.63%                   5.00% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of            Number of voting rightsix          % of voting rights 
shares 
                         Direct            Indirect         Direct                                        Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                         ((DTR5.1)         (DTR5.2.1)       (DTR5.1)                                      (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BJFLFT45                               Below 5%                                                       Below 5% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A             Below 5%                           Below 5% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                    Exercise/          Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial        Expiration Conversion Period  the instrument is                                  % of voting 
instrument               datex      xi                                                                    rights 
                                                       exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending                                     Below 5%                                           Below 5% 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    Below 5%                                            Below 5% 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                                    Exercise/     Physical or 
Type of financial      Expiration   Conversion    cash           Number of voting rights                  % of voting 
instrument             datex        Period xi                                                             rights 
                                                  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                                                  SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals  % of voting rights through financial           Total of both if it 
Namexv        or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
              threshold                        notifiable threshold                           the notifiable threshold 
See 
Attachment 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
Jana Blumenstein 
 
020 7743 3650 
 
 
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. 
Date of completion  22 February, 2021

Section 9 Attachment 

% of voting rights if it     % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals 
Namexv                 equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher    or is higher than the 
                       notifiable threshold         than the notifiable threshold            notifiable threshold 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Australia 
Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (Australia) 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock 
(Netherlands) B.V. 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Capital 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Advisors LLC 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (UK) 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings LP 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) 
Holdco Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock HK Holdco 
Limited 
BlackRock Lux Finco 
S.a.r.l. 
BlackRock Japan 
Holdings GK 
BlackRock Japan Co., 
Ltd.

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           CREI 
LEI Code:       2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94077 
EQS News ID:    1170169 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 11:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
