Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at or attend several upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in February and March 2021.

Conference Presentation Details:

Event: Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Thursday, February 25, 8:40 AM - 9:10 AM ET (2:40 PM - 3:10 PM CET)

Event: Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET (4:30 PM - 5:00 PM CET)

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Date/Time: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:00 AM - 7:30 AM ET (1:00 PM - 1:30 PM CET)

Conference Participation Details:

Event: Credit Suisse Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Credit Suisse Global Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: March 2-4, 2021

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology, and infectious disease and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

For further details, please contact:

Investors:

Seth Lewis

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Media:

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

shai.biran@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Stefan Riley

stefan@tenbridgecommunications.com

Tel: +1 617 461 2442

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & European Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952

