GROUPE GORGE: Prodways Group (3D Printing subsidiary) installs second 3D printer for Essilor, in the lenses R and D department



Prodways Group (Euronext Paris: PWG), specialist in digital design and manufacturing, subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, announces a second 3D printing machine at the start of 2021 for Essilor, the world's leading manufacturer of spectacle lenses.

For 3 years now, Prodways Group teams have been working with Essilor's R&D department to develop Prodways' MOVINGLight® 3D Printing technology for use in Essilor's applications. The installation of this second machine marks a new phase in the partnership with Essilor on 3D printing of lenses, made possible by the precision, image-processing expertise and productivity of Prodways' MOVINGLight® technology.

Partnering with market leaders to develop bespoke industrial applications, as here with Essilor, is at the heart of the strategy of Prodways Group, a key player in the 3D printing and digital manufacturing sector.







