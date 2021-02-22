Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it has connected with Mattress Mack's Gallery Furniture in Houston, TX to donate 3,080 cases of BE WATERTM (73,920 individual bottled waters). The shipments will go out in two separate truckloads of 1,540 cases of BE WATERTM (36,960 individual bottled waters) each. Truckload #1 leaves the plant on Monday, February 22nd, donated by Greene Concepts and truckload #2 on Tuesday, February 23rd, donated by an anonymous donor. BE WATER is the company's premier artesian water brand developed in the Pisgah National Forest in Marion, NC.





After the release of the original February 19 publication by the Marion, NC McDowell News that details Greene Concepts' initiative to send bottles of BE WATER to Houston, the company received a large donation to send a second truckload of BE WATER to Gallery Furniture in addition to the first truckload.





Gallery Furniture has opened up two of its' three locations as warming centers to help Houston residents without power for more than 24 hours and in need of essential items. People can stay warm, get hot food and water at the retailer's locations at 6006 North Freeway in Houston and 7227 W. Grand Parkway South in Richmond. This helps to fill the gap for thousands of Houston residents who have lost power in their homes due to the recent weather impact. The local Houston news station KPRC-TV channel 2 covered Mattress Mack's efforts in a February 16, 2021 article and interview.





Jim McIngvale "Mattress Mack", the owner of Mattress Mack Gallery Furniture, states, "Gallery Furniture is thrilled and overwhelmed to receive a donation of nearly 74,000 bottled waters from Greene Concepts to assist our local community here in Houston with the current water shortage and help us get back to normalcy. We are extremely grateful for their incredible generosity and support to our community during this difficult time."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, mentions, "I was heartbroken to see news events such as the February 18, 2021 CBS News article noting that hundreds of thousands in Texas are still without power due to the winter weather emergency while some have been treated for medical care because of the cold and even carbon monoxide poisoning from staying in their cars with the engine running to stay warm. I also saw that many counties are announcing that their water could be contaminated and in need of boiling."



Mr. Greene continues, "I had to do something and we made contact with Mattress Mack to deliver our artesian bottled water there to hand out to the local residents. Mattress Mack has helped his community before and it is with great pride that Greene Concepts partners with Gallery Furniture to support these efforts to help the people of Houston. The Gallery Furniture warming center will receive nearly 74,000 individual bottles of BE WATER this week."

About Mattress Mack Gallery Furniture

Since opening in 1981, Gallery Furniture has grown from a small family business to employing several hundred employees in the stores and across the United States. Store owner, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, has gained the respect of the community and his flagship North Freeway location has become Houston landmark. Hard work, outstanding service, quality furniture, and unique attractions make furniture shopping fun for visitors of all ages. The three operating stores each offer a family-friendly experience to guests. Gallery furniture is a stalwart of support in the Houston community and beyond while donating both time and resources to help those in need.

www.galleryfurniture.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

