Lucintel: Opportunities for The Global Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach $70 Billion By 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global artificial intelligence market looks attractive with opportunities in the healthcare, security, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and financial technology (fintech) sectors. The global artificial intelligence market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $70 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 21% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and growing adoption of cloud-based technology.

In this market, different types of artificial intelligence such as machine learning, natural learning processing, and others are used as technology. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the machine learning technology will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this technology in the autonomous applications and growing consumer preference for IoT-enabled devices.

Within the artificial intelligence market, media and advertising will remain the largest application due to an increasing adoption of customer-centric marketing strategies and increasing use of social platform for advertisements. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to advancements in clinical research and growing demand for electronics-based medical equipment and sensors in the healthcare applications.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing installation of smart home devices, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, India, and Taiwan.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the artificial intelligence industry, include growing adoption of artificial intelligence in IoT applications and increasing demand for AI-enabled processors. Intel, IBM, Amazon, Facebook, NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, General Electric, and NEC Corporation and others are among the major artificial intelligence manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global artificial intelligence market by end use industry, technology, product and service, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global artificial intelligence market by end use industry, technology, product and service, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [ $B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Media and Advertising

Security

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Fintech (Financial Technology)

Manufacturing

Others

By Technology [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Product and Service [$B shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Hardware

Processor Memory Network



Software

Service

By Region [$B shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

The Rest of the World

