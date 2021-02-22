NEXGEL, Inc.: NEXGEL Inc. Announces OTC Release of SilverSeal(R) & Study Indications

LANGHORNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / NEXGEL, Inc., ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") an innovative company developing ultra-gentle, high-water content E-beam hydrogels with a focus on the consumer over-the-counter, Rx, medical device and cosmetic markets, today announced the March 2021 OTC release of the SilverSeal® product line and initiates studies for a variety of indications.

NEXGEL, Inc is pleased to announce the initial release of SilverSeal®, a hydrogel dressing for minor burns and wounds. SilverSeal® Soothing Burn and Wound Protective Hydrogel Dressing with X-Static® Silver is indicated for the topical management of Minor Superficial Wounds, Minor Lacerations, Minor Abrasions, and Minor First-Degree Burns. SilverSeal® has been successfully utilized in the hospital setting for more than a decade, and now will be offered for the first time as an OTC product.

NEXGEL has also initiated comprehensive indication studies led by Dr. Stephen Brigido, including studies scar reduction and patient satisfaction. "SilverSeal® has been an important piece of our treatment algorithm for the most complex incisions and wounds for the last decade. This product has complimented our outcomes in everything from total ankle arthroplasty incision management to the most complex diabetic foot wounds. I am extremely excited that the general public will now be able to benefit from the tremendous perks of this unique hydrogel offering", says Dr. Stephen Brigido, Director of the Reconstructive Foot and Ankle at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

"We are very excited to begin the rollout of the SilverSeal® product line. The SilverSeal® technology will have applications for a wide variety of indications. We believe SilverSeal® will represent a robust product line with multiple SKUs here at NEXGEL" - Adam Levy, CEO at NEXGEL

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL has been a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels to leading medical companies around the world. Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, we've been developing and manufacturing electron-beam cross-linked hydrogels for over 23 years. In that time, our team has formulated over 200 different combinations to bring some of the best over-the-counter, cosmetic, and natural ingredients to the skin in a gentle patch that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation. NEXGEL, Your Skin Friendly Patch Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's product development, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Additional written and oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange.

