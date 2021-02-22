A 4-week test programme on the Paris CDG-Pointe-à-Pitre and Paris CDG-Fort-de-France lines from March 11, 2021

A solution supported by MedAire International SOS, the International Chamber of Commerce and SGS to provide secure verification of COVID-19 status and streamline the customer journey at the airport

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, travel-related regulations have evolved and changed regularly. Submitting a negative COVID-19 test is now mandatory for most international travel, and verifying these tests, often presented in hard copy, takes time.

To improve its customers' experience and streamline their airport journey, Air France is today announcing a pilot of the ICC AOKpass, supported by MedAire International SOS. The ICC AOKpass is a mobile app, available on smartphones and allowing passengers to carry a secure record of the results of their COVID-19 test carried out in a partner laboratory*. Once at the airport, passengers present the certificate on the app, in lieu of a paper test. The ICC AOKpass provides secure verification, in alignment with the regulations of the destination, via network secured by blockchain technology.

This four-week test will begin on March 11, 2021 on all Air France flights from Paris-CDG to Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Fort-de-France (Martinique). It will be done on a voluntary basis, in order to test the operation of the application in real conditions and to collect the opinions of test clients. Air France will share this feedback with the other companies in the Skyteam alliance, which are currently testing various solutions for digitalising health documents.

In addition to testing the ICC AOKpass solution, Air France is doing everything it can to assist its customers and inform them in real time of developments in travel procedures. A dedicated website is available to them at airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Since the start of the crisis, Air France has applied the strictest health measures and offers its customers total flexibility in their tickets, with the possibility of postponing or cancelling any trip planned before December 31, 2021, free of charge and without proof. These measures are grouped under the Air France Protect label and are reviewed regularly as the situation evolves. They recently earned Air France 4 stars in the Skytrax "COVID-19 Safety Rating".

Catherine Villar, Director of Customer Experience Air France, said "Improving and simplifying the customer experience is an ongoing priority for Air France. The test of the AOKpass solution is fully in line with this framework and the process initiated by the establishment of the Air France Protect label. We are convinced that the changes we are going through collectively will change the journey in the long term and are committed to supporting all innovation projects that can help us meet these new challenges. "

Sébastien Bedu, Product Manager Airport Services for MedAire, the International SOS division specialising in supporting the aviation and maritime industries, said: "We are pleased to support Air France in testing the ICC AOKpass solution. We will do everything we can to ensure the success of this pilot in order to achieve the goal shared by the entire industry: to reopen the skies safely."

AOKpass is currently a partner of many laboratories around the world, including the Cerballiance and Biogroup groups in France.

ENDS

About ICC AOKpass

ICC AOKpass is co-founded by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and global industry leaders in health and certification services, International SOS and SGS Group. With an extensive international network of over 80,000 accredited clinics and health providers already in place, ICC AOKpass aims to be the globally trusted digital infrastructure for international health records verification. ICC AOKpass collects no medical information from its users and applies medical, government and industry standards to ensure seamless travel through multiple jurisdictions.

About MedAire

MedAire, an International SOS company, has been a partner to the aviation industry since 1985. MedAire provides fully integrated travel health and security solutions to over 150 of the world's leading airlines and more than 4,000 private aircraft including 75% of fortune 100 companies. Integrated solutions include real-time advice and assistance, training, equipment, and professional services for crew and passengers both in and beyond the cabin. MedAire's MedLink and Global Response Centre, handle thousands of calls a year to help crew and passengers manage medical and travel safety events in the air and on the ground with 24/7 access to emergency care doctors, nurses and aviation security specialists. For more information visit www.medaire.com

Follow at www.linkedin.com/company/medaire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005819/en/

Contacts:

Suzanne Withers

Group Head of PR, International SOS

t +44 (0)20 8762 8494 m +44 (0)7825 425 500

Email: suzanne.withers@internationalsos.com



Mathieu Guillot

ATTACHÉ DE PRESSE SENIOR SENIOR PRESS OFFICER

Direction de la Communication Air France

SG.DX SP

45 rue de Paris 95 747 Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Cedex

M +33(0)6 98 99 45 66 D +33(0)1 41 56 84 37