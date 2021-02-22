Anzeige
Montag, 22.02.2021
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
Dow Jones News
22.02.2021 | 21:31
AdAlta (1AD): Initiation - Targeting IPF with its i-body platform

DJ AdAlta (1AD): Initiation - Targeting IPF with its i-body platform 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
AdAlta (1AD): Initiation - Targeting IPF with its i-body platform 
22-Feb-2021 / 20:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 22 February 2021 
 
 AdAlta (1AD): Initiation - Targeting IPF with its i-body platform 
AdAlta is a clinical-stage company that uses its proprietary i-body discovery platform to target diseases, with an 
initial focus on conditions involving fibrosis. Its lead programme is AD-214, a C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) 
inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is in the healthy volunteer portion of a 
98-subject Phase I trial. IPF is an orphan progressive lung disease that remains a significant unmet medical need, 
despite two approved blockbuster therapies, with median survival post-diagnosis of three to five years. 
 
We value AdAlta at AUSD60m or AUSD0.25 per basic share using a risk-adjusted net present value (NPV) model. We only 
attribute value to AD-214 as it is the only programme in human clinical trials. The company had AUSD8.1m in cash at 31 
December 2020 and we estimate will likely need to raise an additional AUSD11m through the end of FY23, barring additional 
licensing deals. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Maxim Jacobs, +1 646 653 7027 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169994 22-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 15:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
