DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $5,000,000

CRYPTO PRICE TREND APP TO BE LAUNCHED FEB 24, 2021

NEW INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS PERSONNEL ADDED

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 million of units ("Units"), as previously announced on February 11, 2021.

Pursuant to the closing of the First Tranche, DigiMax has issued 5,928,571 Units at a price of $0.35 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share (a "Common Share") and one full warrant to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of two years. The Company anticipates closing an additional tranche of the Offering later this week to raise total gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder fees of 8% of the gross proceeds and issue finder warrants of 8% of the Units sold, each being exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two years.

Crypto Trend Indicator App Update

The Company is targeting for February 24, 2021 to launch the public availability of the Crypto Price Trend App. Details concerning how to access the App and how it operates will be shared in a Press Release update immediately prior to the launch.

Addition of Investor Communications

To address a growing number of shareholder and potential investor enquiries being received each day, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Martti Kangas, and his partner Andreas Kurkovic, as internal Investor Communications consultants for the company. Shareholders and other interested parties are asked to direct their queries to Martti using the contact information provided below.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea, and Malta.

Contacts DigiMax:

Martti Kangas

Investor Communications

647-521-9261

mkangas@digimax-global.com

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company closing one or more additional tranches of the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the completion and timing of the Offering, CSE approval of the Offering, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631180/DigiMax-Announces-Closing-of-First-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement-of-Up-to-5000000