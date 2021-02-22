Titan Cloud Software acquires Environmental Monitoring Solutions to focus on global growth, wetstock management software solutions

Melbourne-based Environmental Monitoring Solutions (EMS) will be the first non-U.S. acquisition for the company

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Cloud Software is pleased to announce that it has acquired Australian firm Environmental Monitoring Solutions (EMS). The move is the latest in a series of growth milestones for Titan Cloud and will enable the company to expand its portfolio of wetstock management solutions and accelerate the company's expansion in non-U.S. markets.

"We are excited to welcome EMS and its employees to Titan Cloud," says David Freese, CEO and Chief Product Officer for Titan Cloud. "It became clear early on that the two companies share similar goals and vision for the industry, and our complementary products will enable us to provide even better solutions for our customers."

"It's a win-win for everyone, customers and employees alike," said Russell Dupuy, CEO of EMS. "The synergies between our two companies will enable us to grow faster and provide more customers with the digital solutions they need to manage the industry's toughest challenges. We're really looking forward to working with such a high-caliber team to deliver more innovative solutions to the global market."

Dupuy will maintain his leadership role within the company as Managing Director of EMS. The company will retain its name and brand while integrating operationally and from a product perspective with Titan Cloud. Dupuy will also become SVP of Global Wetstock for Titan Cloud with a focus on product-market strategies and global growth.

"EMS has a great reputation in Australia and throughout the region, and Russell brings with him vast commercial expertise in regions that Titan hasn't previously focused on. We're excited to leverage that expertise as we continue our global growth strategy and expand our customer base throughout Asia Pacific and Europe," said John Donnelly III, Chief Revenue Officer for Titan Cloud.

Donnelly continued: "Our investors at M33 Growth have been great partners in this process and continue to support our organic growth and our M&A strategy as we scale the business."

Titan and EMS products monitor fuel throughput at over 50,000 sites worldwide and serve the world's top convenience store groups including Circle K, bp, EG, 7-Eleven, Shell China and Viva Energy. By combining their expansive product lines, which include solutions for environmental compliance, SIR, and advanced wetstock management, the company plans for significant global customer expansion.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Titan Cloud Software

Titan Cloud Software provides industry-leading solutions for environmental compliance, advanced fuel analytics, wetstock management, and facility maintenance, so that customers can effectively manage risk and run efficient, profitable businesses. Titan Cloud's software currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 65,000 facilities. The company was launched in 2012 and is headquartered near Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more at www.titancloud.com.

About Environmental Monitoring Solutions (EMS)

Environmental Monitoring Solutions Pty Ltd (EMS) has been specialising in Wetstock Management and Forecourt Automation for the past 25 years. Its innovative products are used in a variety of industries including retail forecourts, fleets, utilities, and airports. The company is located near Melbourne, Australia. Learn more at www.drivingfueliq.com

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and break through as market leaders. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com.

