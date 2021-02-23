SAFEGUARDS | Personal and Protective EquipmentNO. 016/21

The ASTM Subcommittee for Respiratory Protection (F23.65) has published F3502 - Standard Specification for Barrier Face Coverings.

Intended to be worn by the general public and workers, barrier face coverings are defined as a product worn on the face specifically covering at least the wearer's nose and mouth with the primary purpose of providing source control and to provide a degree of particulate filtration to reduce the amount of inhaled particulate matter.

ASTM F3502 establishes minimum design, performance (testing), labeling, user instruction, reporting and classification, and conformity assessment requirements for both single and reusable face coverings.

Performance Classification

Evaluating sub-micron particulate filtration efficiency and air flow resistance, barrier face coverings can each be classified into two levels, with Level 1 criteria being the minimum acceptable.

Classification Performance Property Level 1 (Lower Performance) Level 2 (Higher Performance) Sub-micron particulate filtration efficiency

= 20%

= 50%

Air flow resistance, inhalation

= 15 mm H2O = 5 mm H2O

Service Life

Reusable face coverings must state "service life", defined as the maximum number of use and laundering or cleaning cycles that barrier face coverings can undergo and still maintain their performance level properties. Service life claim validation requires confirming barrier face coverings must have the above properties tested before washing ("pristine" condition) and after the number of wash/care cycles specified.

Conformity Assessment

Barrier face coverings that are declared compliant with this standard specification shall meet or exceed all Model A requirements for conformity assessment specified in Annex A3 of Guide F3050 with a number of additions (see ASTM F3502 for details).

One such addition, barrier face coverings shall have the below barrier performance tests carried out by an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Sub-micron particulate filtration efficiency

Air flow resistance

ASTM F3502 is available at www.astm.org/COVID-19 along with 28 other COVID-related ASTM standards.

