Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that its measurement of French-language digital audio streams has been certified by the France-based Alliance for Press and Media Figures (ACPM) association, whose mission is to provide industry-standard measures to certify the audiences of any media that seeks to attract advertisers, including digital radio, websites, applications, podcasts and more.

ACPM's certification underscores Triton's commitment to upholding global industry standards as it relates to the accurate and transparent reporting of streaming audio data and insights globally.

"We are incredibly proud to achieve ACPM certification," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "With our proven record as the industry standard for high quality online audio measurement, this is a significant and meaningful milestone for both our global business and the industry at large, reassuring our clients that the data that our world-class streaming audio measurement service provides remains both reliable and credible by certifying organizations around the world."

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 50 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About ACPM

The mission of the ACPM, the Alliance for Press and Media Figures, is to be the third-party certifier of the media.

The ACPM was established in December 2015 as a result of the merger between the OJD (French ABC, founder of IFABC) and SAS AudiPresse (press audience measurement).

Since the 2000's, the ACPM has expanded its mission and now controls a wider media universe: Certifications and labels, Print Circulation, Print Readership survey, Website and Apps statistics, Digital Radio streaming, DOOH exposure certification, Internet advertising regulation: Digital Ad Trust Label, Podcast measurement Certification.

ACPM's data plays a major role in the highly competitive media sector.

The certification of the distribution of a title or the use of a site is a guarantee of reliability. Audience measurement is a reference in the media market.

Joining the ACPM shows the publishers' desire for transparency, their interest in comparing themselves to others.

For more information: https://www.acpm.fr

