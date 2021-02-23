SAFEGUARDS | SoftlinesNO. 022/21

China Releases an Updated Product Standard GB T 22864 2020 Towels. The Standardization Administration of China issued its national product standard GB/T 22864-2020 . Being included in China's No. 9 announcement on the approved national standards in 2020, this new standard replaced the previous version, GB/T 22864-2009. The new national standard became effective on September 1, 2020.

Scope

This standard is applicable to all kinds of woven towel products made from textile fibres, with the exception of microfiber towels and single-use towels.

Main technical contents

General safety technical requirements shall conform to GB 18401 and GB 31701 (products for infant and children).

Internal quality includes weight deviation ratio, breaking force, water absorbency, ratio of fibre falls off, fibre content tolerance and colour fastness (washing, rubbing and chlorine bleaching) and water extraction material. Requirements of the internal quality refer to table 1 of this standard.

Appearance quality includes size deviation ratio, defects, sewing quality and press quality. Requirements of the appearance quality refer to table 2 of this standard.

Main Technical Changes

Compared with GB/T 22864-2009, GB/T 22864-2020 contains many revisions.

Additions include:

Requirement shall conform to GB 31701 for infants and children towels; Requirements of water extraction material for superior grade; Do not test breaking force for small size product; Requirement of appearance for thread ends of the seams at four edges; Test method for water extraction material.

Revisions include:

Applicable scope; Normative references; Technical requirements for appearance quality; Test method for weight deviation ratio; Sampling position for water absorbency; Test method for fibre content; Instruction for use; Appendix A of the 2009 edition are adjusted to informative appendix.

Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China National Standard GB/T 22864-2020 . or contact SGS directly.

