Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle

- IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event

- Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform

…Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company's first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future

…Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology.

…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island

- Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints

- Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging

- Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai's new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8854951-hyundai-ioniq-5-electric-midsize-cuv/

IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.

"IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers' needs throughout their journey," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies."

"A new mobility experience for the next generation-this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future."

IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.

For more information, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com