BC Platforms Partners with Genomenon to Boost Rare Disease Diagnostics and Research

Genomenon's 'Mastermind' AI-driven Genomic Search Engine combined with both BC Platforms' Personalized Medicine BC|GENOME and Research and Discovery BC|INSIGHT Platforms

ZURICH and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data management, analytics and access announced that it has entered a collaboration with AI-driven genomics company, Genomenon (Ann Arbor, Michigan USA). The partnership is focused on two fronts. Firstly, with the vision to advance clinical genomics, Genomenon's Mastermind Genomic Search Engine will be integrated into BC Platforms' genomic analysis and interpretation platform BC|GENOME. On the research side, Mastermind will also be integrated into BC Platforms' research platform BC|INSIGHT to facilitate complex genomic research by simplifying genomic data annotations and thus enabling AI/ML applications.

Genomenon's Mastermind uses AI-driven genomics to accelerate variant interpretation, providing immediate insight into the full text of millions of scientific articles. Mastermind identifies every genomic association supported by the medical evidence, drawing informative connections between genes, variants, copy number variants (CNVs), diseases, phenotypes, therapies, and categorical keywords to inform both clinical care and drug discovery. By allowing users to find, connect, explore, and understand the links between genomic concepts of interest, Mastermind elevates the efficiency and accuracy of the clinical decision-making process.

Personalized medicine platform powered by BC|GENOME is a highly interoperable and configurable genomics platform for clinical grade genomic data production, analysis and interpretation. Combining automation with a glass box approach, it is the solution of choice for leading healthcare organisations and genomics labs globally.

Discovery and research platform powered by BC|INSIGHT is a highly scalable research data management solution for managing healthcare data, conducting studies as well as enabling research collaborations by proving a trusted research environment. Through its built-in patient data logic, ability to handle all data types and robust access management, the solution has been a preferred platform for over 20 years for a wide range of research environments from single cohort to population scale.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "We are delighted to be working with Genomenon, and enhancing the value of its outstanding 'Mastermind' Genomic Search Engine to healthcare and research collaborators. Mastermind is the only one of its kind, delivering insight into the full text of genomic literature in the blink of an eye. Genomenon is a natural partner for us as both companies are passionate about powering evidence-based genomics. This is about super-charging data-driven decision-making in healthcare."

Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon, said, "We look forward to this collaboration and share BC Platforms' commitment to deliver the most comprehensive source of genomic evidence to researchers and clinicians working on the frontiers of medical science."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which provides genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects, consolidated from a global network of Data Partners.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Linkedin @BC Platforms.

About Genomenon

Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company that organizes the world's genomic knowledge to connect patient DNA to scientific research in the diagnosis and development of treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer.

Genomenon was named Global Company of the Year in Clinical Genomics Interpretation by Frost & Sullivan.

https://www.genomenon.com/

