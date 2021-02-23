Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 08:03
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marechale Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 22

23 February 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options and Issue of Equity

Marechale Capital Plc (AIM: MAC) announces that it has received a notification from its Chief Executive, Patrick Booth-Clibborn, an option holder to exercise options over 2,232,125 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 1.12 pence per share for total proceeds of approximately £25,000.

Following Admission (defined below), Patrick Booth-Clibborn will hold a total of 12,076,865 ordinary shares, representing approximately 15.01 per cent. of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company. The Company has options outstanding over 7,066,076 ordinary shares in aggregate representing 8.78 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Admission to AIM

Application has been made for the new ordinary shares which are to be issued in respect of this exercise of options to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 26 February 2021. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 80,461,247. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 80,461,247. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Mark Rogers		Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Novum Securities Limited (Broker)
Colin Rowbury		Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9427

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NamePatrick Booth-Clibborn
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarechale Capital plc
b.LEI213800WAVVOPS85N2205
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB0005401087
b.Nature of the transactionExercise of Options
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume(s)Price (p)
a) 2,232,1251.12p
d.- Aggregated Volume
- Price
-2,232,125
-1.12 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction22/02/2021
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2021 PR Newswire
