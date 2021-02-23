In the middle of Australia's most iconic natural landscape, the township of Jabiru has begun its transition from a uranium-mine support community, to an Indigenous cultural hub and tourism center. The local arm of German renewable energy pioneer, juwi, brings its deep experience in off-grid power systems to the project.From pv magazine Australia As the Ranger Uranium Mine continues its decommissioning, the Northern Territory Labor Government's Master Plan for revitalizing the former mining town of Jabiru in the heart of Kakadu National Park is gathering pace with the announcement that the local ...

