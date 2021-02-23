Anzeige
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2021
Royal Philips: Philips publishes its Annual Report 2020


February 23, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2020.

Philips' Annual Report 2020 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 6, 2021. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM will be published in due course.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2020 with Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets in European Single Electronic Format).

The Annual Report 2020. A printed copy can be obtained free of charge upon written request to the following email address: annual.report@philips.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


Attachment

  • Philips published its Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bda67951-24c0-4351-b7fe-8fbb9ae72e5b)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
