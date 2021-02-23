Innovative energy index that targets companies developing the low carbon energy segment

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the launch of the MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOG). The modified market cap-weighted index tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the low carbon energy segment.

The MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOG) provides exposure to companies that derive 50% of revenue, operating activity, or energy generation capacity from renewable sources of energy, the development of related technologies, or sustainable building products that reduce energy consumption. Renewable sources of energy include: wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, hydrogen, waste, and biofuels. In addition, the index may include companies that derive 50% of revenue or operating activity from electric vehicles and related technologies, air purification, smart grid, fuel cells and/or lithium-ion or other advanced battery technologies.

"Our new Global Low Carbon Energy further expands our existing range of environmentally friendly index concepts such as the MVIS Global Hydrogen Economy Index, the BlueStar Solar Energy Industry Index and the BlueStar Global GreenTech Index. The new index provides investors with wider choices between a narrow hydrogen/solar exposure and the broader GreenTech index," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOG) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index covers at least 95% of the investable universe and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Low Carbon Energy Index (ticker: MVSMOG)

Number of Components: 57

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 26.18 billion in assets under management (as of 22 February 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

