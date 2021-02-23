The South Korean manufacturer has brought, to Europe and Australia, its recently launched shingled PERC panel, with an output ranging from 460 to 480 W and an efficiency of up to 20.5%. The products come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee.Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, has launched its new shingled PERC monocrystalline module series in the Australian and European solar markets. The VI Series features three different panels with a power output of 470, 475, and 480 ...

