Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
WKN: 763961 ISIN: JP3551520004 Ticker-Symbol: DEN 
Frankfurt
23.02.21
09:10 Uhr
28,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DENTSU GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DENTSU GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.02.2021 | 10:04
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins

DJ Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins 
23-Feb-2021 / 08:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 23 February 2021 
 
 Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins 
Dentsu is making good progress with its plans to streamline its business and integrate its offering to better address 
the needs of its blue-chip client base, including 95 of the world's top 100 advertisers. The balance sheet has been 
strengthened by the sale of most of the Recruit shareholding and Dentsu is considering a sale and leaseback of its 
Tokyo headquarters. A ¥30bn share buyback is intended for FY21. Restructuring inevitably means some short-term 
disruption, but this should drive revenue growth (targeted at 3-4% CAGR FY21-24) and improve margins. The valuation, 
while in line with peers, is yet to reflect the programme's likely benefits. 
 
With strong recent performance on news of the restructuring and asset realisations, the valuation has now caught up 
with those of the global holding company peers. Successful implementation of management's plans, simplifying the 
structure and driving profitability, should help drive shareholder value and underpin the rating. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com 
Max Hayes, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com 
Russell Pointon, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170319 23-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.