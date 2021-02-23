DJ Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins

Edison Investment Research Limited Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins 23-Feb-2021 / 08:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 23 February 2021 Dentsu Group (4324): Initiation - Simplification to boost growth and margins Dentsu is making good progress with its plans to streamline its business and integrate its offering to better address the needs of its blue-chip client base, including 95 of the world's top 100 advertisers. The balance sheet has been strengthened by the sale of most of the Recruit shareholding and Dentsu is considering a sale and leaseback of its Tokyo headquarters. A ¥30bn share buyback is intended for FY21. Restructuring inevitably means some short-term disruption, but this should drive revenue growth (targeted at 3-4% CAGR FY21-24) and improve margins. The valuation, while in line with peers, is yet to reflect the programme's likely benefits. With strong recent performance on news of the restructuring and asset realisations, the valuation has now caught up with those of the global holding company peers. Successful implementation of management's plans, simplifying the structure and driving profitability, should help drive shareholder value and underpin the rating. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com Max Hayes, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Russell Pointon, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

