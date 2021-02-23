Zurich and Onto use AI to gain unbiased risk insight on its entire EV fleet

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurtech company Greater Than is deepening its collaboration with Zurich through an agreement with Onto, the UK's largest all-inclusive electric car subscription service. Through the collaboration, Onto and Zurich obtain predictive risk data, facilitating their joint mission to improve road safety and enable dynamic insurance solutions.

Onto's entire EV fleet is now connected to Greater Than's Enerfy AI Risk Portfolio Tracker. At this first stage, the risk-insight will be used by Zurich and Onto to get a better understanding of the fleet's risk - a springboard which enables the future launch of customer-centric features, such us a loyalty program and rewards.

"This partnership further cements our commitment to being a transparent, dynamic and agile insurance partner - always putting road safety and accident prevention centre stage. We continue to collaborate with Greater Than to advance these goals, as their platform provides shared access to unique risk data, both to us and our customers.", - Says Darren Stoddart, Senior Fleet Underwriter at Zurich.

"We are keen to leverage new technology to understand our customer base better with an eye to developing new tailored solutions. The risk and pricing data we have access to contains various opportunities for new fun offerings, all the while increasing every customer's safety.", - Says Paul Sykes, Head of Maintenance & Procurement at Onto.

The EV fleet sends driving data to the Enerfy AI via existing hardware in the cars, transforming every trip's driving data into value added for Onto and Zurich."We are thrilled to further expand our partnership with Zurich through the collaboration with the cutting-edge company Onto. We're looking forward to offering our high-yield risk platform and optimize the fleet for new business opportunities promoting a safer and cleaner road environment.", - Says Johanna Forseke, CBO at Greater Than.

About Onto

Onto was founded in 2017 by Rob Jolly, and provides an accessible way for motorists to drive electric cars. In the last four years, their new and innovative approach to car ownership has proved a hit with consumers. Since 2017, Onto has expanded rapidly and now accounts for close to 5% of all new UK electric vehicle registrations monthly. https://on.to/

About Zurich UK

Zurich UK provides a suite of general insurance and life insurance products to retail and corporate customers. We supply personal, commercial and local authority insurance through a number of distribution channels, and offer a range of protection, retirement and savings policies available online and through financial intermediaries for the retail market and via employee benefit consultants for the corporate market. Based in a number of locations across the UK - with large sites in Birmingham, Farnborough, Glasgow, London, Swindon and Whiteley - Zurich employs approximately 4,500 people in the UK. https://www.zurich.co.uk/

Zurich Globally

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 55,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 215 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.



