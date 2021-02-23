Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
München
23.02.21
08:16 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
23.02.2021 | 10:37
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 
23-Feb-2021 / 09:03 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Director Declaration 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer of 
Halfords Group plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The British Land Company PLC with effect from 1 
March 2021. 
 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
01527 513025 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  RDN 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94138 
EQS News ID:    1170396 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 04:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
