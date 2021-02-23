WEI Partners With Dynatrace to Accelerate Cloud Adoption

Software Intelligence Platform Helps Organizations Accelerate Digital Transformation With Greater Ease and Security

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / WEI today announced it has partnered with software intelligence company Dynatrace to enable WEI's customers to simplify cloud management and accelerate their digital transformation with greater ease and security. The Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform provides customers with automatic and intelligent observability across hybrid, multicloud environments. This offers precise answers into application, microservice, and infrastructure performance, with root-cause determination prioritized according to business impact. This helps customers transform the way their digital teams work, enabling them to deliver new services faster and proactively optimize digital experiences for their customers without added complication or increased security risk.

"As organizations innovate faster to accelerate digital transformation, they increasingly rely on dynamic cloud-native architectures, which are becoming ever more distributed. This creates complexity, with containers and microservices that come and go in seconds, and a volume and velocity of data that's beyond human ability to manage," said Troy Wright, Head of Partner Sales North America, Dynatrace. "With advanced observability, continuous automation and AI-assistance built into the platform, Dynatrace provides digital teams with the most precise and actionable code-level insights for their applications and infrastructure. This enables organizations to migrate more services to the cloud and transform even faster, with greater confidence and less risk. We are excited to work with WEI to provide the full-stack observability that will empower its customers to continue push the boundaries on innovative digital experiences and services."

As organizations continue to navigate hybrid and multicloud environments, WEI experts, through partnership with Dynatrace, will help enterprises identify the most efficient implementation strategy. With a long history of pairing industry best practices with industry-leading cloud technologies, WEI can offer the ideal cloud-based solution for any enterprise.

With Dynatrace, WEI can enable its customers' digital teams with a single source of truth, eliminating internal silos, increasing team collaboration and efficiency, and delivering stronger business outcomes. The Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform includes multiple modules, underpinned by a unified data platform. Dynatrace's AI engine, Davis®, built into the core of its platform, proactively delivers precise answers to system degradations or performance anomalies, with root cause determination. Davis® automatically prioritizes these answers based on business impact, allowing digital teams to respond immediately to what matters most, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation, simplify operations, and continuously drive positive business outcomes.

With deep integrations with all major cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and AWS, as well as the latest cloud-native technologies and architectures, including Red Hat OpenShift, ServiceNow, and Kubernetes, Dynatrace is purpose-built for today's dynamic hybrid, multicloud environments.

"At WEI, we strive to provide our customers with the highest-quality solutions, and by partnering with Dynatrace, we will be able to take our cloud offerings to the next level," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "This partnership offers our customers immense and immediate benefit, and we look forward to seeing what our future with Dynatrace holds."

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies, and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

