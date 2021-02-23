German energy provider EWE wants to set up a test cavern with a capacity of 500 cubic meters at a depth of 1,000 meters. It is scheduled to go into operation in spring 2022.From pv magazine Germany German energy provider EWE has started the construction of a cavern for hydrogen storage in Rüdersdorf, near Berlin. The cavern storage facility will have a capacity of 500 cubic meters, which corresponds to the volume of a single-family house. The company is working with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on this project. The DLR Institute for Networked Energy Systems will examine, among other things, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...