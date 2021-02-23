A new report from the U.S.-based analyst predicts that new PV additions for 2021 may range from 163 to 221 GW next year and from 179 to 240 GW in 2023. According to BloombergNEF, the current supply bottlenecks for glass and polysilicon will unlikely halt the global PV market.BloombergNEF has forecast that 2021 may become a record year for PV with over 200 GW of newly installed PV capacity. In the latest 1Q 2021 Global PV Market Outlook, the analyst expects new PV additions for this year will range from 160 to 209 GW. For comparison, in 2020 and 2019, newly deployed solar had reached 135 and 118 ...

