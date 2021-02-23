Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 11:39
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 23

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Michael Prentis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
b)LEI549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 20p each

GB00B1FL3C76
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase for Director's own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
530.6471p3279
d)Aggregated informationAS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
e)Date of the transaction23 February 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.