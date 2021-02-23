MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Announces New, Low Price Point for Its LineSpeed Flex 100G PHY IC Product Family

Gearbox and Retimer Devices Now Available Below $50 Per Device in High-Volume Quantities

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems. Today, MoSys announced that its LineSpeed Flex 100G PHY IC devices are now available in high-volume, production-ready quantities at less than $50 per device. The LineSpeed Flex product family is a set of 100G PHY IC devices that support a wide variety of gearbox, retimer and other functions typically used on line cards or inside optical modules to support multiple data rates and standards.

"The accelerating adoption of 100Gb Ethernet switch and line card ports in the Cloud datacenter and large enterprise markets has driven the growth of 100G optical transceiver modules used to interconnect switching, routing, computing and other equipment," stated MoSys' President and CEO, Dan Lewis. "Our ability to support customers, whether large or small, coupled with our aggressive price points make our LineSpeed Flex products ideal solutions for 100G port designs."

"We have worked hard to bring this new, highly competitive price point to customers," said Scott Irwin, Vice President, LineSpeed Products. "Our industry standard 100G Gearbox (MSH320S) is production ready and now priced below $50 per device in high volume. With optional embedded 100Gb Ethernet RS-FEC (MSH320SF), these devices can support all QSFP optical module types, such as LR4, SR4, PSM4 and CWDM, when utilizing a low-cost FPGA with sub-25Gb/s serial interfaces."

MoSys' portfolio of LineSpeed Flex products includes:

100G Gearbox (with or without 100GbE RS-FEC)

Multi-Link Gearbox (MLG)

Protocol Independent Retimer (with or without 100GbE RS-FEC)

Additional Multiplexing/Demultiplexing and Redundant Link functions

Key features of the LineSpeed devices include:

Support for IEEE and OIF 10, 25, 40 and 100G standards

Protocol independent retimers that support a PLL per lane for mixed port speeds

Self-adapting receive equalizers for ease of connection

Optional 100G 802.3bj Clause 91 RS-FEC for IEEE 100GbE and optical module MSA support (e.g., SR4, CWDM4, PSM4)

Package and power options for line card, daughter card and module applications

Evaluation and reference board schematics and layouts

Application support for customer integration

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both silicon chips and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and decision making for a wide range of markets including cloud networking, security, 5G networks, SmartNIC, test and measurement, and video systems. MoSys's QUAZAR family of high-speed memories and the BLAZAR family of Accelerator Engines are memory integrated circuits with unmatched intelligence, performance and capacity that eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence in systems, including those scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. MoSys's STELLAR family of Virtual Accelerator Engines includes software, FPGA RTL and RISC-based firmware that accelerate applications and are portable across a wide range of hardware configurations with or without MoSys silicon chips. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

MoSys is a registered trademark of MoSys, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The MoSys logo and LineSpeed are trademarks of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about MoSys, including, without limitation, the performance and advantages of its LineSpeed products and its ability to competitively sell its LineSpeed products at a price below $50 per unit. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the availability and performance of MoSys' IC products, including its LineSpeed products, ability of our suppliers to manufacture our LineSpeed ICs in volume, ability to sell its LineSpeed ICs at a price below $50 per device, reach new customers, ability to enhance our existing proprietary technologies and develop new technologies, achieving necessary acceptance and adoption of our IC architecture and interface protocols by potential customers and their suppliers, difficulties and delays in the development, production, testing and marketing of our ICs, reliance on our manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, the expenses and other consequences of litigation, including intellectual property infringement litigation, to which we may be or may become a party from time to time, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks identified in MoSys' most recent reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other reports that MoSys files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MoSys undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

