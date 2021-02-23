TransAtlantic Capital Inc.: Transatlantic Capital (OTC: TACI) Appoints Amos Mirera as CEO

Amos Mirera brings over a decade of experience developing global brands in strategic markets

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Transatlantic Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:TACI) has announced today that its board of directors has appointed Amos Mirera as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective on March 1, 2021. Mirera will bring a decade of digital consultancy experience to this role. He will assume the role currently held by Julius Jenge, who will now refocus his attention toward the development of another publicly traded company.

Mirera is a well-respected leader with market knowledge related to Kenya - a new region for Transatlantic Capital. On February 3, 2021 date, Transatlantic Capital announced the acquisition of SUREBET, an East African gaming platform.

Mirera issued the following statement:

"I am enthusiastic about the future of this company. I feel like this position at this moment is an ideal opportunity for me given the recent major acquisition the company made with SUREBET.KE I look forward to globalizing our brand for a better future."

Current CEO Julius Jenge also commented on the new appointment:

"The timing of the SUREBET acquisition makes Mirera's entrance to the company strategic for business development opportunities in East Africa. Our mission to globalize the brand will require cultural expertise in developing markets, which is exactly what Mr. Mirera will contribute."

About Transatlantic Capital Inc.

Transatlantic Capital Inc. (OTC PINK: TACI) is a parent company that specializes in enhancing the development of new industry trends for both U.S. and global markets. Their main areas of focus include (but are not limited to): Housing, Cannabis, Psilocybin, Hemp, Sports Betting, and Gaming. To learn more about Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit them at www.transcapinc.com. To review the stock histogram chart of Transatlantic Capital Inc., please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker TACI.

TRANSATLANTIC CAPITAL INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

