Radiko Holdings Corp.: Radiko Announces Completion of First Carson City Harvest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Radiko Holdings (CSE:RDKO)(OTC PINK:GEATF) (the "Company") announced that the first harvest of the optimized Carson City facility is complete. This harvest was initiated last fall when Jeff Malinovitz and Clyde Story were appointed as Cultivators of Record and brought optimizations with new genetics to the facility. Laboratory testing has now concluded, all product has passed testing and certificates of analysis have been issued for each strain in the harvest. The comprehensive testing assesses levels of various cannabinoids and terpenes, as well as safety attributes including pesticides, microbials, heavy metals, and mycotoxins.

The Company's sales team anticipates the product selling out immediately, in advance of its packaging. "Working through this first harvest at the Carson City greenhouse has been invaluable for the cultivation team to learn about how to best utilize the space and to see the potential it has for expansion", commented Malinovitz. Steve Gormley, Radiko CEO added, "Seeing the strong demand for our product is incredibly promising. Expanding our footprint in the Nevada market is a significant milestone for the Company."

A second harvest is currently in rotation. Jeff Malinovitz, Clyde Story and the cultivation team plan a subsequent harvest to be completed before the end of March 2021.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings Corp. (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today's consumer lifestyles. The Corporation's mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

