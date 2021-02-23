Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the next series of drill results from its recently completed 2020 resource expansion drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Results from these three reverse circulation (RC) holes include:

0.845 g/t gold and 92 g/t silver over 130 feet (39.6 metres) including 1.436 g/t gold and 179.5 g/t silver over 65 feet (19.8 metres) including 3.318 g/t gold and 581.6 g/t silver over 15 feet (4.6 metres) and including 1.274 g/t gold and 50 g/t silver over 20 feet (7.6 metres)

0.521 g/t gold and 4.7 g/t silver over 165 feet (50.3 metres) including 0.697 g/t gold and 7.0 g/t silver over 65 feet (19.8 metres)

0.438 g/t gold and 8.7 g/t silver over 170 feet (51.8 metres) including 1.287 g/t gold and 20.8 g/t silver over 15 feet (4.6 metres) and 0.746 g/t gold and 23.9 g/t silver over 20 feet (6.1 metres)



"These are three of four holes testing the oxide resource to depth which also include a nice surprise of a higher grade pocket with significant silver," commented Golden Independence President Tim Henneberry. "Long intervals of + 0.5 g/t gold with higher grade intervals and some high grade pockets continue to confirm and expand the historic oxide resource," he continued.

"This third set of assay results further supports our belief that we will be able to significantly expand the historic oxide resource at the Independence project in the near term," remarked Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "In addition to significant higher grade gold intercepts, recent drill results such as hole AGEI-28 demonstrate the Independence project's potential to host significant silver mineralization as well."





Table 1. 2020 Reverse Circulation Drill Results

Hole ft from ft to ft length m length g/t gold g/t silver AGEI-26 145 435 290 88.4 0.375 3.6 including 170 335 165 50.3 0.521 4.7 including 260 325 65 19.8 0.697 7.0 and 675 795 120 36.6 0.313 2.6 AGEI-28 430 560 130 39.6 0.845 92.0 including 450 515 65 19.8 1.436 179.5 including 450 465 15 4.6 3.318 581.6 including 490 515 25 7.6 1.274 50.0 AGEI-30 365 535 170 51.8 0.438 8.7 including 365 380 15 4.6 1.287 20.8 and 510 530 20 6.1 0.746 23.9

All assay results are drill widths not true widths, which is undetermined at this time.





Quality assurance

All samples were shipped to the ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko, Nevada with analyses completed at the ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada. Both facilities are ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified. All samples are analyzed utilizing ALS ME-ICP41 procedure, an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish, with gold determined by the Au-AA23 procedure, a 30-gram fire assay with AAS finish. ALS Minerals is independent from Golden Independence. Golden Independence institutes a rigorous QA/QC program of duplicate samples, blanks and standards. Based on a review of the QA/QC data is not aware of any other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), President and Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the company.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

