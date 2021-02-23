Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Ash Marketing Contract by NV Energy for Beneficial Use of Production Fly Ash

Fly Ash from North Valmy Generating Station in Northern Nevada Will Be Sold for Beneficial Use in Ready Mix Concrete Market

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded a 5-year ash marketing contract by NV Energy for the utilization of fly ash from the North Valmy Generating Station located near Valmy, NV. North Valmy Generating Station is a 522-megawatt coal-fueled, steam electric generating station with two operating units. The plant and complex are jointly owned (50/50) by NV Energy and Idaho Power.

As part of this agreement, Charah Solutions will be responsible for the sales and marketing of production fly ash from this facility for beneficial use through 2025. The fly ash will be shipped to regional markets to supply the growing demand in the ready mix concrete market. The specification grade fly ash will replace Portland cement in the production of ready mix concrete and concrete products. With the increasing focus on CO2 emissions and reduction of greenhouse gases, more states, regulatory authorities and concrete producers are realizing the environmental benefit of substituting fly ash for Portland cement. Utilizing recycled fly ash as a substitute for energy-intensive Portland cement results in a reduction in CO2 emissions. Recycled fly ash also results in cost savings versus Portland cement for ready mix producers.

The fly ash will be distributed through Charah Solutions' MultiSource® materials network, a unique distribution system of more than 40 nationwide locations which provides a continuous and reliable supply of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) for cement and concrete producers as well as other customers who beneficially reuse the products.

As a sustainability leader in utility services for over 30 years, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving our natural resources in an environmentally-conscious manner through ash marketing projects. Sustainability is a Charah Solutions core value and our business is focused on developing innovative solutions to complex environmental issues for the betterment of the planet, the communities in which we operate and our customers.

"Charah Solutions is nationally recognized in the power generation industry as a total solutions company, providing unparalleled service and innovation to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs of our utility partners," said Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President and CEO. "We are delighted to partner with NV Energy to manage their fly ash marketing needs at Valmy while supplying our concrete producers with the high-quality material they need."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

MultiSource® is a registered trademark of Charah, LLC in the United States.

