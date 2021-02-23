Marex Spectron Adds Energy Futures Group In New York

Experienced brokerage and clearing team from ED&F Man led by Martin Timmins serves commercial hedgers, institutional investors

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marex Spectron today announced the addition of a new energy futures trading and clearing group to its Marex North America franchise, operating out of New York. The team, composed of seven seasoned exchange-traded energy market professionals led by Martin Timmins, joined from ED&F Man Capital Markets, Inc to service a broad range of commercial hedgers and institutional investors.

The establishment of this group is the latest in a series of moves by Marex in recent years to extend its footprint and product specialties in North America. Timmins, a 35-year veteran in energy futures markets, is widely recognised as one of the most experienced in the industry, most recently serving as Managing Director and Global Head of Energy at ED&F Man. Timmins reports to Ram Vittal, CEO, Marex North America. The team also includes Lauren Kane, Matthew Ventura, Christopher Timmins, Joseph Mancino, Joseph Posillico and Robert Hadley.

Vittal commented: "We're delighted to welcome this talented execution and clearing team with decades of experience in exchange-traded energy markets. We have been steadily growing our presence and expertise in North America to enhance our offering to clients globally. We fully expect that the Energy Futures group will further strengthen our comprehensive capabilities in this dynamic sector."

Timmins said: "We were impressed with Marex's growth story and view the firm's strong foothold globally in the over-the-counter energy markets as a great complement to our exchange-traded offering for the commercial hedging community and institutional investors alike. Joining Marex gives us an opportunity to collaborate with very experienced OTC colleagues and to introduce clients to a wider array of energy products - particularly with anticipated changes in the energy space and growing interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) instruments, At the same time, Marex clients globally can now benefit from a dedicated energy futures and clearing team."

Over the last two years, Marex has taken steps to build its execution and clearing capabilities across product sectors in North America, including the 2019 acquisition of the customer business of Rosenthal Collins Group, the addition of several execution and brokerage teams and the November 2020 acquisition of X-Change Financial Access, an exchange-traded derivatives execution broker.

About Marex Spectron Group Limited

Marex Spectron is a technology-enabled provider of essential liquidity and associated market infrastructure to participants in global energy, metals, agricultural and financial markets.

The firm provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Market Making, Commercial Hedging (both on exchange execution and clearing, and OTC derivatives), Price Discovery and Data/Advisory. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 35 million trades and clearing over 175 million contracts in 2020. The firm provides access to every major commodity market in the world, covering a broad range of clients that include the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

The Group was formed in 2011 but traces its roots in the commodity markets back almost 100 years. Headquartered in London with 18 offices worldwide, the Group has 1,000 employees across Europe, Asia and America.

