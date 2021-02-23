DGAP-News: Enerkon Solar International, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enerkon Solar International Announces Today the Receipt of an Official Letter of Acceptance from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine



23.02.2021 / 13:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Enerkon Solar International (OTC Pink. ENKS) announces today the receiving of on an Official Letter of Acceptance and Thanks from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, for their joint cooperation and New Projects between the Government of Ukraine, its companies and ENKS, leading the Consortium.

Today, ENKS Chairman Benjamin Ballout Stated that:

"We are pleased to receive an official letter of acceptance and appreciation, for our joint cooperation with the Government of the Ukraine in relation to the large projects recently reported in the news."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7322/75180_e8f9dde4640fdb0e_002full.jpg

"In our previous press release on the matter, we had just entered initial talks, however currently, we are now awarded, the ChNPP Solar Powered Steam Boiler Turbine COGeneration facility. which will produce up to 3 Gigawatts when completed and in addition, we are awarded the Hydrogen Electrophoresis Plant to produce industrial volume tonnage of Green Hydrogen for sale to the EU Market for which we already have Off take Purchase Guarantees and for our award in the Telecommunications sphere, we have been awarded the National 5G network whereby our partner is the state owned UkrDorSvyaz - Ukrainian Road Telecommunication Systems for which ENKS will invite Major EPC Partners in to complete the Network, in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine and our financial partners".

"We have this last week formed the American Ukraine Green Energy and Telecom Holdings LLC for the SPV and controlling entity of our ENKS projects in UKRAINE and our partner in this new company (registered in Wyoming) is the Director of the JSC Ukrainian Capital Bank Mr. Ryazantsev Anatoly CEO Kiev, Ukraine and Mr. Michael Vishmudt our Balkans Expert and Joint Venture Partner in the projects implementation."

Major developments in this new partnership will be further reported as they transpire and we are very positive about the outlook of our diversification strategy which now include Telecommunications and Green Hydrogen, into our holdings of new technologies and Solar EPC contracting."

"Lastly, Our Plan for Audit and Up listing remain firm and we look forward to a great 2021 for ENKS family of companies."

"Mr. Ballout also stated that ENKS has been nominated as a Sponsor for the GULF MENA International Hydrogen Association who is in cooperation with the intergovernmental organization the AREC (Arab Renewable Energy Commission headed Mr. Secretary General Mohammed Thanni and Chairman Minister of Energy and environment Morocco Azziz Baher - founded by Prince Asem Bin Nayef - Jordan) - the new association website is www.GMIHA.Org - this new relationship will help our work in the Green Hydrogen Industry and global transition promotion efforts."

"We will post some documentation supporting our new activities in our new website this next week, as well and thank your shareholders for their patience, while we upgraded and reorganized the company information. which we look forward to be current this week."

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS) gibt den Empfang eines offiziellen Annahmeschreibens des stellvertretenden Ministerpräsidenten der Ukraine bekannt

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind.

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

Enerkon Solar International Inc.

www.enerkoninternational.com

info@enerkoninternational.com

+1 5614317762

New HQ Address in New York at:

Enerkon Solar International Inc

477 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022 USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75180

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75180News Source: Newsfile