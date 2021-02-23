Charge Enterprises Inc.: Baron Davis Joins Charge Enterprises Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), announced today that it has elected Baron Davis to its board of directors. Mr. Davis is an entrepreneur, a serial investor including being one of the original investors in Vitamin Water, as well as a record-holding, two-time NBA All-Star during his thirteen-year professional basketball career.

"We welcome Baron, a leader and visionary, to Charge's board of directors," said Andrew Fox, Founder and CEO of Charge Enterprises Inc. "His record of accomplishments in multiple areas and history of successful investments in leading edge growth companies will prove valuable as we execute Charge's growth strategy."

Mr. Davis is the founder of several companies, including Sports and Lifestyle in Culture (SLIC), The Black Santa Company, BIG and No Label-each with the objective of combining creative talent with original publication and production to develop and provide educational and heartwarming stories that appeal to global audiences of all ages. Mr. Davis also served as producer of several acclaimed documentaries including Crips and Bloods: Made In America, 30 for 30: Sole Man, and The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce. He was one of the original investors for Vitamin Water and helped launch Thrive Market. During his basketball career, Mr. Davis played for the Charlotte Hornets, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks.

Baron Davis commented, "I am very excited to join the Charge Enterprises Inc Board at this momentous time in the company's growth. My focus has always been on innovative, trailblazing brands and businesses, and Charge is one of these, sharing the same DNA, vision and inspiration. I have known Andrew Fox for some time and I look forward to supporting the Charge team's hard work to make a difference in how we communicate."

Mr. Davis serves as a mentor and coach for young, upcoming basketball players and is a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Venice. His nonprofit, Rising Stars of America, established in 1999, helps to raise funds for basketball camps and sponsors AAU teams across Los Angeles.

This appointment brings the number of directors of Charge Enterprises board to seven.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.

Charge Enterprises Inc (Ticker: CRGE) is a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and transportation. With three distinct divisions:

Charge Communications, with a strategy to offer Unified Communication as a Service ( UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service ( CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades.

UCaaS) and Communication as a Platform Service CPaaS), providing termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over 2 decades. Charge Infrastructure, addresses last mile micro-mobility by offering unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to cities globally

Charge Transport, with a strategy of building out new delivery routes globally, adding electrification and autonomous capability to deliver 10's of millions of parcels a day while constantly innovating and utilizing shared resources.

Our strategy is to do the unglamorous part of connecting your phone calls, delivering your packages, and powering micro-mobility.

We operate our current business through a number of subsidiaries which we have recently acquired and/or formed.

Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Charge Enterprises Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Charge Enterprises Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Charge Enterprises Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Charge Enterprises Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Charge Enterprises Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Charge Enterprises Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Charge Enterprises Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Charge Enterprises Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Charge Enterprises Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Charge Enterprises Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

