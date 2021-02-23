Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind & Solar Announces the Appointment of Industry Veteran Dr. Vincent M. Tamagna to Head Next Generation Water Purification Division

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vincent M. Tamagna to head its Next Generation Water Purification Division.

A candidate for a doctoral degree focusing on Public Sector Leadership, Dr. Tamagna brings over 20 years expertise in both the public and private sector as an executive, elected official, and an official appointee in major metropolitan governments as well as county administrative positions.

At Marist College Hudson River Valley Institute through the American Heritage Rivers Initiative (AHRI); Dr. Tamagna serves as Coordinator for 315 miles of Hudson River communities to leverage federal resources. Under his leadership, he established and oversaw the community awareness and education opportunities to preserve, protect, and promote all river communities, while also facilitating community organizations and leveraging public and private partnerships. He focused on preserving natural resources, celebrating local history, and supporting opportunities for the economic development of the Hudson River.

His responsibilities included reviewing and analyzing highly technical, complex, and sensitive program and policy correspondence, directives, proposed legislation, and regulation reports to determine impacts on the Hudson River communities' resources. He also:

Reported to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) during the five-year grant term.

Applied comprehensive knowledge of environmental laws, regulations, and procedures in order to analyze and develop procedures to solve environmental issues.

Led and participated in working groups of multidisciplinary professionals to provide program and policy analyses regarding these issues and prepared and presented policy options and recommendations.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Tamagna stated: "With KBI's 'Sustainable Infrastructure divisions,' I foresee the benefit to the environment and future generations in many ways; I am confident the long-term benefits will be transformational in so many aspects. It is my privilege to be a part of this exciting journey."

Kevin Bagnall, Atlantic's Chairman and CEO, stated: "I consider our organization extremely lucky to have secured a professional of Dr. Tamagna's caliber to head up what is destined to be a valuable addition to achieving the goals of KBI. With his professional and educational background, along with his management skills and his self-motivated drive, we can be assured of long-term successes."

Dr. Tamagna's notable achievements include:

Drove the Croton Bay Railroad Tie Removal Project and partnered with the United States Military Academy at West Point reducing costs, improved safety, and enhanced community recreation.

Negotiated permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for development of a new business in Troy, NY.

Shepherded "Preserve America" to create public stewardship and forge federal partnerships; leveraged grant dollars to preserve historic places.

Conceived, advocated for, and successfully established the Hudson River Lighthouses Trail. Negotiated/facilitated the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the coalition of lighthouses to work collectively to preserve and protect the remaining lights. Seven lighthouses in all-including those of the National Park Service and the Statue of Liberty-banned together and continue to promote these historic treasurers.

President of Constitution Island Association a partnership with the United States Military Academy at West Point to launch $7M restoration and reopening of the Warner House Museum and education programs in 2021.

Facilitated the Hudson River Dredging Survey that brought awareness and cooperation.

Held the Regional Air Quality Conference to improve public health and educate regional leaders.

Speaker/facilitator at numerous national and regional conferences.

Established the Academic Chair for Hudson River Valley History at Marist College; raised more than $2.9M.

Received the Marist President Award (2006).

Coordinated with county agencies and enlisted volunteer transport drivers to reduce the costs of transporting Veterans Medical Transportation from $5K to $800 per month, while increasing transport use from 8 to 80.

Recently launched a countywide planning workshop to engage cooperative municipal partners and seek collaborative grant opportunities. Coordinated grant workshops in partnership with Pace University's Land Use Law Center.

Evaluated and initiated technology enhancements and improved dispatch facility. Incorporated Global Positioning System (GPS) into the public transit system for cost containment, efficiency, and safety. Planning is underway for the next phase-to launch a "smart" device application for communication and customer convenience.

Developed the Request for Proposal (RFP) and negotiated a contract saving and enhanced services for Putnam County. Saved $1M+.

Developed/implemented advertising program in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce for sale of bus and shelter ad space to generate revenue to support the transit system.

Conceived and launched an intern program to offer an opportunity to mentor students while cutting operations costs.

Negotiated for full reimbursement for non-mandated Medicaid transports.

Created management and guidance policies, including cash-handling policy, operations manual, enhanced safety training and inspection, Planning Department Risk Register, and Capital Projects priorities.

Performed and inventory management, including reassignment plan for rolling stock.

Achieved recurring budget savings, totaling $2M+ during tenure. Lowered costs per ride in every transportation area.

Established Putnam County Tourism, the Industrial Development Agency, and the Putnam County Economic Development Council.

Founded the Lower Hudson-Long Island Resource Conservation & Development Council with U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Served as Secretary of the New York State Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

Member, Hudson Valley Regional Council.

Served on the Putnam County Fish & Wildlife Board and East of Hudson - Watershed Agricultural Council protecting New York City (NYC) water supply.

Facilitated two grants awarded to Scenic Hudson for the Foundry Preserve.

Facilitated grant awarded for Village of Cold Spring's historic Main Street.

Successfully designated the Hudson River as an American Heritage River.

Successful designation of Putnam County as a Preserve America Community by First Lady Laura Bush.

Education

Ph.D. Organizational Leadership, Concordia University, Dissertation Review anticipated completion 2021. Dissertation currently accepted and presented in partial fulfillment of the requirements of Doctor of Philosophy Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership

Master of Public Administration, Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY (2017), Concentration ethics and leadership.

Bachelor of Science, Organizational, Leadership, Communications, and Humanities, Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY, 2015; GPA: 3.9; Alpha Sigma Lambda; Student Marshal leading the 69th Commencement procession.

Pace University School of Law, Glynwood Center, NY, Community Leadership Training Program, 1998

WATER PURIFICATION NEXT GENERATION Division (WPNG)

KBI is "partnering" with a patented technology designed specifically to help clean natural water bodies, with a zero-carbon footprint. Ridding water bodies of the harmful algae bloom. The process is totally sustainable and naturally powered. Protecting our most valuable resource "Water"

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Contact Information:

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@kbius.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631170/Atlantic-Wind-Solar-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Industry-Veteran-Dr-Vincent-M-Tamagna-to-Head-Next-Generation-Water-Purification-Division