Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Signs to Provide Two More of Its Jackpot Blitz Tables to Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3)(Berlin:LVH3). Jackpot Digital Inc. has signed a software licence and equipment lease agreement with Casino Incanto of Nuevo Vallarta Nayarit, Mexico, for two of the Company's Jackpot BlitzTM electronic table game (ETG) platforms.

Mr. Sergio Gutierez, General Manager of table games at Casino Incanto, states: We are very impressed with Jackpot's ETGs as they are user-friendly and entertaining yet easy to operate. Furthermore, the non-touching of community cards and chips makes it even more appealing in the new post-covid world."

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot, states: "We are excited to sign this agreement with Casino Incanto. The market opportunity for our product is very attractive and growing as we are experiencing interest for Jackpot BlitzTM tables from all regions of the world. We are building our production and distribution capacity so that we can take advantage of our global market leadership and unique goldilocks opportunity."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

