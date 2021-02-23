Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Alternative IQ announces a 1 ¼ hour virtual conference at which investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, and hedge fund industry experts hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on the minds of investors considering using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, more traditional investments in their portfolios. A very timely conference, in the midst of market volatility and uncertainty.

WHAT:

An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 5 of the 2020 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners



WHEN:

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

2:00pm - 3:15pm



WHERE: Streaming Online



WHO: Noah Blackstein, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, Dynamic Funds

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 3-year return and for Best 5-year return in the Equity Focused category)



James Cole, Senior VP & Portfolio Manager, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

(3rd Place Winner in 2020 for Best 5-year Return in the Equity Focused category)



Sandy Liang, Portfolio Manager, Purpose Investments

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 3-year Return and 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category)



Jim McGovern, Managing Director and CEO, Arrow Capital Management

(3rd Place Winner in 2020 for Best 5- year Return in the Global Macro category)



Paul Sandhu, President & CEO, Marret Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 1-year Return in the Credit Focused category)

Each manager will make a brief, formal presentation and then face a panel of industry experts for a discussion about how and why their hedge fund will improve investment portfolio performance.





Serious investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors, and hedge fund industry experts who are interested in attending this online event should register here: CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conference - 2021 :: Alternative IQ

CONTACTS:



Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

PHOTOS:

Will be available following the event at:

http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75148