Clear Leisure Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, February 23
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
|Clear Leisure Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Pegasus Pirouette Capital London Ltd
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|London United Kingdom
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|17/02/2021
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|22/02/2021
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3 %
|1.1%
|4.1%
|897,551,851
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|1.2%
|1.1%
|2.3%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|26,932,277
|3%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|26,932,277
|3%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|CFD Long
|N/A
|N/A
|10,000,000
|1.1%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|10,000,000
|1.1%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|17/02/2021
