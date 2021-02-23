Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 February to 19 February 2021
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/15/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.7820
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/16/2021
FR0010313833
7000
90.0995
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/17/2021
FR0010313833
7000
91.1540
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/18/2021
FR0010313833
7000
90.6301
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/19/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89.9558
XPAR
TOTAL
35,000
90.3243
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/202
