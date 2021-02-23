Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 February to 19 February 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/15/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89.7820 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/16/2021 FR0010313833 7000 90.0995 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/17/2021 FR0010313833 7000 91.1540 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/18/2021 FR0010313833 7000 90.6301 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/19/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89.9558 XPAR TOTAL 35,000 90.3243

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/202

