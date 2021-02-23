Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a subsidiary of Sanwire, Announces Joint Venture Agreement to Provide Services to Recording Artist Guild's 10,000 Member Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ("Intercept"), a marketing and distribution SAAS company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR) today announced it has entered into a joint venture agreement with the Recording Artist Guild ("RAG"), to provide Intercept products and services to RAG's approximately 10,000 member artists.

RAG, established in 2009 by artists for artists, has served its members by providing essential tools to help artists connect to other industry professionals, collaborate with other artists, find monetization opportunities and celebrate the music they love. RAG's membership ranges from accomplished artists with years of experience to artists brand new to the industry.

According to the agreement, RAG and Intercept will develop cross marketing campaigns, with RAG driving its members to Intercept Music, where they can utilize the vast array of global distribution, marketing and monetization tools offered by Intercept. In turn, Intercept Music will refer its artists to RAG, where they can access a myriad of resources, tools , including a broad network of industry professionals, sample contracts, and other valuable assets that provide guidance to advance their careers. Additionally, Intercept and RAG are planning a series of live streaming concerts to promote their artists.

"I am incredibly pleased to team up with RAG," said Tod Turner, Intercept Music President. "RAG offers many complimentary services to Intercept that will greatly enhance the artists' experience. Intercept Music will gain access to thousands of additional passionate music artists that need our services. I expect this agreement to work to the great benefit of both Intercept Music and RAG, along with the artists they serve."

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, market, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform in the U.S. and worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

About Recording Artist Guild

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit www.interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

