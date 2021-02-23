Recognition highlights Brightstar's ongoing commitment to customer success

Brightstar Corp. (Brightstar) today announced it has been named a finalist across three categories in the prestigious 2021 Customer Centricity World Series. Highlighting its focus on customer success and drive to enhance the overall customer experience (CX), Brightstar was recognized for Best Customer Experience Strategy, Customer Insight and Feedback Program, and Digital Strategy/Transformation.

The Customer Centricity World Series celebrates the most customer centric organizations from around the world. Judged by a panel of industry experts selected for their knowledge and category specific skillsets, this year's awards program received a record number of entries with only a small portion selected as finalists.

Brightstar's Chief Experience Officer, Brian Powers, said, "Our selection as finalists in three categories at the 2021 Customer Centricity World Series is a testament to our team and our customers who have been amazingly supportive of our CX strategy. We began with a goal to better understand our customer engagement processes and proactively improve every stage of the customer journey. Our CX transformation included expanding the channels available for our customers to engage with us, and our results have been astounding and incredibly gratifying as our clients have embraced these changes. Brightstar is built around the principle that customer experience is the most critical thing to our success and we take great delight in exceeding our partner's expectations."

Brightstar's CX transformation included several components. The Customer Centricity World Series selected Brightstar as a finalist across the three categories based on its exhaustive focus on improving its holistic customer experience, which included:

Launching a true Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) program, "Feedback is a Gift!" The program was created to help Brightstar take an outside-in view to its processes, better listen to its customers, and use those invaluable insights to help the company adapt based on customer feedback

Designing a new Customer Experience strategy to address the end-to-end customer journey, reduce customer friction, and expand touchpoints including on-line, chat, email, SMS, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and more

Undertaking a digital and company-wide transformation project to understand the root cause for increased call center volume, and implementing new processes and AI technology leading to 100% client retention, 15% increase in digital claims, significant reduction in calls per incident, and a 20-point increase in Brightstar's global Net Promoter Score (NPS)

About Brightstar Corp.

Brightstar Corp. is a global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions and the world's fastest growing device protection provider. We work with carrier, retail and enterprise customers in approximately 50 countries, touching every stage of a device's lifecycle, from when it's manufactured to the moment it's time to trade it in and re-market it. To learn more about Brightstar Corp., please visit www.brightstar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005291/en/

Contacts:

Articulate Communications for Brightstar Corp.

212-255-1198

brightstar@articulatecomms.com