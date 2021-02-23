Anzeige
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
23.02.2021
Wison Engineering Wins a Major EPC Contract for Gas Processing Project from Saudi Aramco

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wison Engineering (02236. HK) announced today that it was awarded an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) lump-sum contract by Saudi Aramco, for a gas processing project in Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia. This is the first oil & gas project undertaken by Wison in the Middle East, and also the first modular project in Saudi Arabia.

Shaybah Gas Processing Plant is located in the heartland of Rub' al-Khali desert. In the new project, Wison Engineering will build a brownfield 'Dew Point Control' unit at upstream of existing Acid Gas Removal Units (AGRU). This new unit will recover heavy hydrocarbons from the raw gas, remove acid gas from heavy hydrocarbons, and therefore enable to control foaming in Acid Gas Removal Units and expend gas processing capacity.

This project is the first EPC project awarded to Wison Engineering by Saudi Aramco. Built upon its abundant experience in the region, Wison Engineering has established a good track record in project execution and modularization in the Middle East. Winning the project once again symbolizes world multi-national company's recognition on Wison's EPC capability.

Since its establishment in 1997, Wison Engineering has completed over 200 large and medium-sized engineering projects within China and abroad, ranging an array of sectors including petrochemicals, syngas chemicals, oil refining, natural gas, civil utilities, and fine chemicals. Wison has now grown into a leading provider of energy & chemical EPC services and technology integrated solutions in China. Meanwhile, Wison Engineering has established partnership with many international engineering companies on large-scale projects. Under its global business strategy, Wison Engineering is now operating across the globe, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe, with branches in more than 20 countries and regions.

